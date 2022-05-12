WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 275.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,138 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734,553 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $86,792,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,744 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,962,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,218,000 after buying an additional 950,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.