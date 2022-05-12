WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.28 Million Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 141.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 141,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,033,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.96. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

