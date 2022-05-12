WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.12% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $29.21 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $313.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.65%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

