WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 64,711 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 172.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,711 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Redwood Trust worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 796,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth about $5,459,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,212,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 97.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 402,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 198,879 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 28.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 194,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

NYSE:RWT opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RWT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.