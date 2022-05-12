WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 48,565 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,096 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,565 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FULT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 28.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FULT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

