WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 111.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

