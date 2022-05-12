Wing Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.29 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.00585399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,859.13 or 1.99115946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00029437 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,940.46 or 0.06795314 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

