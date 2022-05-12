WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) CEO Acquires $333,300.00 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,308.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $33.49 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

