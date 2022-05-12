WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. WhiteHorse Finance has a payout ratio of 95.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.
WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $329.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $16.23.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.
About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.
