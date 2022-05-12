WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. WhiteHorse Finance has a payout ratio of 95.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $329.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.