Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Buys C$79,600.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Director Mary-Jo Case acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$533,708.05.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$9.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.82. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.69 and a 12-month high of C$11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$785.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.4999999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cormark raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.39.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

