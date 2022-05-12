WHALE (WHALE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $847,637.00

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00010120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $24.58 million and approximately $847,637.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.00544336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,010.16 or 1.97122020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031360 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,145.62 or 0.07167380 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars.

