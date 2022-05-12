WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.25. WeWork shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 37,706 shares changing hands.

WE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get WeWork alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Company Profile (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.