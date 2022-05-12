Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Shares Up 4.6%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 145,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 339,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Westport Fuel Systems to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.24 million and a P/E ratio of 12.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.55.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

