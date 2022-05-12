Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shares Down 12.5%

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 4,008,634 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,090% from the average session volume of 336,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

