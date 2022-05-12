Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Western Digital from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.44.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

