Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Short Interest Update

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 758.1% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.
WNARF stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Western Areas has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.
Western Areas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Areas (WNARF)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Areas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Areas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.