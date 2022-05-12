Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Short Interest Update

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 758.1% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

WNARF stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Western Areas has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Get Western Areas alerts:

Western Areas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Areas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Areas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.