West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $293.27

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $293.27 and last traded at $293.27, with a volume of 3054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $296.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.84 and a 200 day moving average of $400.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $35,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

