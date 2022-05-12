Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 77,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,200. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

