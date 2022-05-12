Wenbin Jiang Sells 20,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,896,040 shares in the company, valued at $63,247,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, April 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $210,800.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $253,000.00.

NASDAQ CTKB traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,634. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 2,465.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

CTKB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Cytek Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.