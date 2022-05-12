Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.87 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.82-0.87 EPS.
Shares of Welltower stock opened at $86.99 on Thursday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.82%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
