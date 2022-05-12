Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.87 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.82-0.87 EPS.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $86.99 on Thursday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.12.

Get Welltower alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Welltower by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.