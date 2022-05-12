Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 142.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,790 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Welltower were worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Welltower by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,483,000 after buying an additional 1,391,584 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,236,000 after buying an additional 949,588 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,936,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after purchasing an additional 601,859 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

WELL opened at $86.99 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.