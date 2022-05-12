Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $14,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 697.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Welltower by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Welltower stock opened at $86.99 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 111.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

