Wells Fargo & Company Raises Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $306.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.63.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $260.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.77. The company has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $269.97.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,115.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

