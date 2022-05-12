WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $890,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in APA by 43.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in APA by 1,385.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,735,000 after acquiring an additional 439,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in APA by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 309,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,116. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

