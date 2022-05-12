WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,674 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.48% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTBD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.
NYSEARCA PTBD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,516. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67.
