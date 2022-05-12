WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.43.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $8.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.96. 3,850,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898,503. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.57 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.47. The stock has a market cap of $292.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

