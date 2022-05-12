WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 9,459 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.31. 902,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

