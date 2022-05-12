WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 683 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

MGK traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.03. The company had a trading volume of 522,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,359. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.43. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $187.51 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

