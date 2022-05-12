WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,988,000 after purchasing an additional 828,737 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,218. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.90. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

