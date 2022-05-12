WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.39. 2,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,203. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73.

