WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $968,000 in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 46,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 20.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

BLMN stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.78. 40,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,590. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.