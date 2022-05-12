WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total value of $8,162,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $12.47 on Wednesday, hitting $2,279.22. 1,822,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,591.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2,747.36. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,230.05 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

