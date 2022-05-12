WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.65. 23,863,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,792,799. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $202.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.58 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

