WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,810 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Tivity Health worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after buying an additional 474,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tivity Health by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 89,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tivity Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TVTY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $31.40. 24,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 81.71% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Tivity Health’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health Profile (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.