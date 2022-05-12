WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 3,710 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 275.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.66. The company had a trading volume of 82,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,199. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $65.99 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

