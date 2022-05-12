WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 23,061 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,483,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 602,658 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after acquiring an additional 396,402 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,970.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 176,323 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 315,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after acquiring an additional 167,738 shares during the period.

IVE traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $143.73. 1,706,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,360. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.69 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.35.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

