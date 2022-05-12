WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 1,267 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after buying an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after acquiring an additional 423,228 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 331.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 295,422 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY traded down $8.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.73. The company had a trading volume of 107,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,558. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.98.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

