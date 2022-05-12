Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. Wayside Technology Group has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $75.51 million for the quarter.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Wayside Technology Group (Get Rating)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.