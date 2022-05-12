Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.0961

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded down 26.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $334,527.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.38 or 0.00559042 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,442.26 or 2.01201915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00030300 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,056.44 or 0.07079798 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

