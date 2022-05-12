Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Insider Sells $492,252.00 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Elie Melhem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00.

Shares of WTS stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,252. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.71 and a 200-day moving average of $165.34. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.20 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.