Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
Washington Federal stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,905. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $27.01.
Washington Federal Company Profile (Get Rating)
