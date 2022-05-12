Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Washington Federal stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,905. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

