Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 2717180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

WMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 521,151 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 48,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,673,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.