Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

WMG stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000 over the last 90 days. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

