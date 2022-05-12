Warburg Research Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €51.00 Price Target

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) has been given a €51.00 ($53.68) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 155.00% from the stock’s current price.

TIM has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($54.74) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($51.58) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($49.47) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Thursday.

ZEAL Network stock remained flat at $€20.00 ($21.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 19,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,567. ZEAL Network has a twelve month low of €16.00 ($16.84) and a twelve month high of €24.40 ($25.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €20.00.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

