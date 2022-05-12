Warburg Research Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €526.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €526.00 ($553.68) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HYQ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($252.63) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($526.32) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of ETR:HYQ opened at €251.60 ($264.84) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €332.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €419.41. Hypoport has a twelve month low of €244.00 ($256.84) and a twelve month high of €612.00 ($644.21). The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
