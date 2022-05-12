Warburg Research Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €526.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €526.00 ($553.68) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HYQ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($252.63) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($526.32) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Shares of ETR:HYQ opened at €251.60 ($264.84) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €332.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €419.41. Hypoport has a twelve month low of €244.00 ($256.84) and a twelve month high of €612.00 ($644.21). The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.