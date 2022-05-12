Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Issues Earnings Results

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 306.70%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Vuzix’s revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Vuzix stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. 2,079,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,530. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. Vuzix has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.41.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VUZI shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
Vuzix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.
