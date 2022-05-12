Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Issues Earnings Results

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 306.70%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Vuzix’s revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Vuzix stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. 2,079,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,530. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. Vuzix has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VUZI shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vuzix in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vuzix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vuzix by 22.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vuzix by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

