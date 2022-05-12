Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

Get Volta alerts:

VLTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Volta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Volta from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Volta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.94.

Volta stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Volta has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.61). Analysts anticipate that Volta will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Volta by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Volta by 395.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 54,970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Volta in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta in the third quarter worth about $2,595,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Volta (Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Volta (VLTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.