Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Vishay Precision Group worth $22,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Precision Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.21. 1,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,725. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $398.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

