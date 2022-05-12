Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.68. Visa reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $7.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

NYSE:V traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.38. The stock had a trading volume of 171,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,224. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.62 and its 200 day moving average is $213.38. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $367.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 36.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

