Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Virgin Money UK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Virgin Money UK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Virgin Money UK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

